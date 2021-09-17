Teresa Ann Humphrey Layne
June 30, 1956 - September 15, 2021
Teresa Ann Humphrey Layne, 65, of Fishersville passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 surrounded by her family. Cancer had been living with her for over five years.
Born June 30, 1956 in Staunton, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Lee and Virginia Mae Humphrey.
Teresa graduated with honors from Wilson Memorial High School in 1974. On October 4, 1974 she married James R. "Jimmy" Layne of Fishersville. In January 1975 Teresa eagerly accepted a role that she would have for over 21 years – an Air Force wife. Teresa loved the Air Force way of life and embraced all the challenges it entailed as they raised their three children. She may have never wore the uniform but she definitely served.
After her husband's retirement from the Air Force they returned home to Fishersville. Teresa went to work in Environmental Services at Augusta Health. After a couple of years she accepted a position at Valley Hospitality in the hotel business. She started as the Executive Housekeeper at the Staunton Hampton Inn. She helped setup and open two hotels, the Fishersville Hampton Inn and later the Residence Inn by Marriott in Waynesboro where she was both the Executive Housekeeper and Director of Maintenance. In December 2014, she retired to help care for her ailing mother.
Teresa enjoyed reading, music, movies, shopping and tending to her flowers and plants. She loved vacationing at the Outer Banks in N.C. but most of all she cherished spending time with her family and friends. It did not matter if it was a short casual visit or a full blown holiday gathering. She will be sorely missed by those who loved and knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Annie Layne; and a brother-in-law, David Layne.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Rob Layne of Waynesboro and Eric Layne and wife, Jenny of Stuarts Draft; daughter, Mandy Layne and husband, Tony Brissel of Crimora; three granddaughters, Cassie Stewart of Staunton, and Rylee and Karlee Layne of Stuarts Draft; grandson, Desmond Layne of Waynesboro; sister, Marion Humphrey of Fishersville; brother, Joe Humphrey of Fishersville; brother-in-law, Gerry Layne and wife, Ann of Waynesboro; sister-in-law, Carolyn Layne of Waynesboro; a number of nieces and nephews; and her two cats, Missy and Bobby.
In keeping with Teresa's wishes, her body will be cremated and the scattering of her remains will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
The family would like to recognize some outstanding people: the staff at Augusta Health Cancer Center (be proud of the unbelievable care you provide, it does make a difference), the staff at Augusta Health Transitional Care and Hospice of the Shenandoah (for the loving care and services you provide, the community is blessed to have you), and to her hospice nurse, Laura Summy (you will always be special to us, God bless you).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 17, 2021.