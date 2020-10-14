Teresa Lee Gilliam
February 2, 1947 - October 12, 2020
Teresa Lee (Niday) Gilliam, 73, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Gilliam was born on February 12, 1947, in Waynesboro, and was a daughter of the late Calvin Eugene and Marcelle Esther (Collette) Niday. She retired after 38 years from the Waynesboro Public Library where she was the Assistant Director.
On March 26, 1966, she married Richard Gilliam, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Gilliam is survived by her siblings, Mark Niday of Waynesboro, Lisa Niday Botkin and husband, Greg, of Staunton, and Mindy Kay Campbell and husband, Chris, of Waynesboro; and her nieces and nephew, Nicole Dowd and husband, Jason, J.C. Nodine, Morgan Coffey and husband, Derek, and their children, Raegan and Trenton. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Eugene Niday; a sister in law, Deborah Niday; and a nephew John Paul Niday.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 14, 2020.