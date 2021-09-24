Terry Benston White



Terry "Bo" White, 36, of Waynesboro passed away on Monday September 20, 2021. He was born July 22, 1985 in Nelson County to Mr. Terry and Deborah Awkard.



Terry was a loyal and respected employee at Plygem in Stuarts Draft.



He loved nothing more than spending time with his wife and boys, cookouts with his large family and riding his beloved motorcycle with his H.O.O.D. MC brothers and sisters. He had a smile that lit up a room and the ability to make all he knew feel loved and welcomed.



Terry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.



He is survived by his wife, Elisabeth "Jordan" White; and two sons, Drayden and Kanaan of Waynesboro; two sisters, Shemeka White (Bobby) and Jasmine Awkard (Phillip); brother, Rare'cus Awkard (Courtney); mother-in-law, Alyson Wood (Johnny Stevens); brothers-in-law, Alex Wood (Katie), Nic Wood (Ashley); sister-in-law, Karie Weeks (Wayne); maternal grandmother, Ruth Walston and numerous beloved nieces and nephews; Destiny, Caleb, Kennedy, Allie, Alexicia, Akiyah, Sadie, Daquarius, Brennan, Rare'cus Jr. (RJ) and Amoura.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home Friday, September 24, 2021.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at McDow Funeral Home.



There will be a luncheon following the service at Terry and Jordan's home.



Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 24, 2021.