Terry Benston White
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Terry Benston White

Terry "Bo" White, 36, of Waynesboro passed away on Monday September 20, 2021. He was born July 22, 1985 in Nelson County to Mr. Terry and Deborah Awkard.

Terry was a loyal and respected employee at Plygem in Stuarts Draft.

He loved nothing more than spending time with his wife and boys, cookouts with his large family and riding his beloved motorcycle with his H.O.O.D. MC brothers and sisters. He had a smile that lit up a room and the ability to make all he knew feel loved and welcomed.

Terry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Elisabeth "Jordan" White; and two sons, Drayden and Kanaan of Waynesboro; two sisters, Shemeka White (Bobby) and Jasmine Awkard (Phillip); brother, Rare'cus Awkard (Courtney); mother-in-law, Alyson Wood (Johnny Stevens); brothers-in-law, Alex Wood (Katie), Nic Wood (Ashley); sister-in-law, Karie Weeks (Wayne); maternal grandmother, Ruth Walston and numerous beloved nieces and nephews; Destiny, Caleb, Kennedy, Allie, Alexicia, Akiyah, Sadie, Daquarius, Brennan, Rare'cus Jr. (RJ) and Amoura.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home Friday, September 24, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at McDow Funeral Home.

There will be a luncheon following the service at Terry and Jordan's home.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory
1701 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory
1701 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families at this difficult time.
Wanda Breeden
Other
September 24, 2021
