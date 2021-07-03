Menu
Thomas Joseph Hughes Sr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kyger Funeral Home - Elkton
115 Nicholson Road
Elkton, VA
Thomas Joseph Hughes Sr.

October 28, 1946 - June 30, 2021

Thomas Joseph Hughes Sr., 74, of McGaheysville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born October 28, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to the late Donald Painter and Gertrude Schmalzried Hughes.

Tom was raised in Waynesboro and attended Virginia Tech. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and later received his BA from Breadloaf Bible College in Burlington, N.C. Tom retired from Merck and Co. and was a dedicated member of Faith Alive Fellowship Church where he was an elder and played guitar with the worship team. He previously pastored two churches, had a great love for Jesus, and lived to glorify God.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 48 years, Bertie Blevins Hughes. Also surviving are two sons, Thomas "Joseph" Hughes Jr. and wife, Berlinda of New Market, and Joshua "Josh" Hughes and wife, Shari of Shenandoah; like a son, William "Matthew" Blevins; seven brothers, Don Hughes, George Hughes and wife, Marianne, Jim Hughes, Rick Hughes, Mike Hughes, Bob Hughes, and Dan Hughes; a sister, Marybeth Hughes-Lacy; six grandchildren, Reilly Joseph Hughes, Brady Daniel Hughes, Samantha Ivy Hughes, Joshua "Mikey" Hughes Jr., Christine Elizabeth Hughes, and Hannah Jane Monger, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Laurence "Larry" Hughes; two sisters, Charlene Hughes, and Joan Hughes, and sister-in-law, Barbara Hughes.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Don Meadows and wife, Patti officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Alive Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 192, Elkton, VA 22827.

Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
Published by The News Virginian on Jul. 3, 2021.
Hard to believe he's not here to celebrate with us. His Loving demeanor will be missed.He helped teach us to Love. Always in our Heart.
Paul and Debbie Harlow
Friend
July 4, 2021
Love and prayers and condolences for Tom´s family and friends. I can´t explain how deeply he touched each member of our family. He had a most special way of making everyone know how special they were to him. And how much God loves them too. What a gifted brilliant huge hearted man of God. And his doll Bertie. And kids and grandkids. Oh how he adored you all. We love and pray for you all.
Lisa Kelly
July 2, 2021
