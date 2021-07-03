Love and prayers and condolences for Tom´s family and friends. I can´t explain how deeply he touched each member of our family. He had a most special way of making everyone know how special they were to him. And how much God loves them too. What a gifted brilliant huge hearted man of God. And his doll Bertie. And kids and grandkids. Oh how he adored you all. We love and pray for you all.

Lisa Kelly July 2, 2021