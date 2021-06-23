Thomas Dean "Tom" Robinson
July 19, 1940 - June 10, 2021
Thomas Dean "Tom" Robinson, 80, of Dade City, Fla., formerly of Waynesboro, Va. and Rome, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021 after an extended hospital stay, family was by his side.
Tom was born in Towanda, Pa. on July 19, 1940, to Earl and Neva Robinson. He was a graduate of Towanda High School Class of 1958. Tom was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1958 to1961. After his service, Tom returned to the Towanda area where he worked for GTE Sylvania as a traffic manager, retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed a variety of vocations including dairy farming, real estate, and driving tractor trailers.
After his retirement, Tom relocated to Virginia to be closer to his children. Tom loved to travel and spent his winters with his southern family at the Southfork retirement community in Dade City, Fla. He eventually moved to Southfork to live full time in 2018. He was always an active member of the community, from being Chief of the Rome Vigilante Fire company and working the grill during their annual Roman Holidays, to helping in the concession stand at his Grandson's football games, to organizing a weekly breakfast for the members of the Southfork community, Tom was always participating in fund raising activities and community functions.
Tom was a loving Father, Uncle, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. He was preceded in death by a son, Randy, and a great-granddaughter, Emma. He is survived by his wife, Jean of Waynesboro, Va. and his children, Stacey of Apex, N.C., Chris of Waynesboro, Va., and Michele (Timothy) Madril of Bedford, Va.; 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of life ceremony will be held at Burch-Messier Chapel in Bedford, Va. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers or memorials, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
in his name.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 23, 2021.