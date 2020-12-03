Menu
Search
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas William Roberts
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Thomas William Roberts

November 23, 1935 - November 28, 2020

Thomas William Roberts, 85, of Newport News, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Roberts was born on November 23, 1935 in Staunton, Va. and was a son of the late Casper and Hazel (Campbell) Roberts.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Ellinger Roberts. Mr. Roberts is also survived by his sons, Tommy Roberts, Kevin Roberts, both of Newport News; two grandsons, Codie and his fiancé, Brandi of Newport News, SGT., Dakotah Roberts and wife, Kalie; three great-grandsons, Beaux, Lukas, Michael Roberts of Fort Hood, Texas; and one sisters, June Oglesby of Florida.

Please visit www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.