Vashti "Ty" Elliott
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Vashti "Ty" Peecksen Elliott

April 2,1935 - October 11, 2021

Vashti "Ty" Peecksen Elliott, of Waynesboro, was welcomed into Eternal Life on October 11, 2021, at Accordius Health at Waynesboro.

She was followed in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Elliott, who passed away on January 31, 2022.

A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Elliott and her daughter, Elizabeth, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 South Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, with Pastor Paul Pingel officiating. The family will receive friends and guests for a luncheon following the service.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
500 South Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, VA
