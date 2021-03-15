Vastine Fisher
Vastine Fisher, family man, proud veteran, and storyteller was called home on Friday, March 12, 2021.
He passed away at his home place in Calf Mountain in the loving company of his wife of 61 years, Virginia "Fay" Fisher. In addition to his wife Fay, he was joined in life by his five children, Nellie Malinda Snider, Vastine (Jack)(Jamie) Fisher, Dennis Keith Fisher and partner, Stephanie, Ellen Campbell Kratzer and husband, Wally, Julie Nicole Fisher and partner, Joey.
His legacy is extended further by his 10 grandchildren, Lindsay, Rhiannon, Keith, Tabitha, Justin, Shianne, Roselee, Bryce, Afton and Joseph; 13 great- grandchildren, Brayden, Emma, Bailey, Addison, Brennen, Karl, Andrew, Larry, Brantlee, Coralynn, Gavin, Deacon and Avery.
He was greeted in heaven by his sons-in law, Jerry Snider and Ronnie Campbell.
Born July 21, 1936 to Dennis William and Margaret Virginia Fisher in their family home place, Vastine spent most of his childhood running the ridges of Fisher Hollow and picking seasonal fruits on the Blue Ridge to earn a living with his family. The fourth born of nine, Vastine held family in high regard from an early age, traveling the land with his siblings Louise, Nellie, Franklin, Hawthorne, Vida, Wayne, Carl and Alice.
In 1954, he joined the United States Army, spending his early days in basic training in Fort Jackson, S.C. with the 101st Airborne Division. Following the completion of boot camp, he attended communication school and was assigned to the 663 Field Artillery Battalion. He spent 14 months stationed in Okinawa, a time in his life he would speak of fondly anytime someone was up for a good story.
Following his military service, Vastine attended radio and television school from 1957-1959 at Woodrow Wilson Vocational School. His education in this field would serve him well as a family man and entrepreneur. In 1960, Vastine married the love of his life and partner in all things, Virginia Fay Fridley.
Together, Vastine and Fay build a home in Grottoes, Virginia, raising 5 children. Many of the early years can be remembered running service calls in an old panel van or working on local farms throughout Augusta County. In 1970, the Fisher Family Tree Farm was born and together the family raised trees for 30 years. Many fond memories were built under the old apple tree in the family orchard with a thermos full of hot coffee and old red igloo cooler.
Fisher soon became known as the Christmas tree man by many in the Dooms and Waynesboro area. Folks would follow him through town on the way from the farm in his old Dodge to pick the perfect tree.
Vastine and Fay moved back to his home place in Fisher Hollow in their retirement years, where they have enjoyed raising a huge garden, watching the wildlife and singing with the Forever Young Singers in local nursing homes and in the Glen Kirk choir.
Never has a man been more loved and respected by his family who today can be counted as 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren strong.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church, Calf Mountain Rd., Waynesboro with Pastors Merle Fisher and Isca Mitchell officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 15, 2021.