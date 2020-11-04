Vera May Bishop
WAYNESBORO, Va.
Vera May (Coffey) Bishop, 82, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Accordius Health.
Born May 17, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Jesse and Balance (Duncan) Coffey.
Vera was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesboro, worked in accounting department of the former Hopeman Brothers, Lofton Corporation for over 40 years, and the west end Kroger for 10 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Bishop; one sister, Ann Higginbotham.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Miller and husband, Michael of Afton; two sons, Kevin Bishop of Earlysville, Timothy Bishop and wife, Pam of Maryland; one brother, Kenneth Coffey of Afton; two grandchildren, Matthew Miller and Joshua Miller and wife, Denise.
She also leaves her beloved pet, Ebony.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hebron Baptist Church, Afton with the Rev. Barrett Owen officiating.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockfish Valley Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 1110 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton, Va. 22920.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 4, 2020.