Victor Vernon IIIVictor Vernon III was born on March 26, 1941 and peacefully left this life 81 years later on Saturday, March 26, 2022.He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Vernon Jr., and mother June Irene Vernon, and sister-in-law Mary Catherwood.He is survived by his wife, Susan Catherwood Vernon; a son, Victor Vernon IV; and sisters, Stephanie McNeil, Charlotte M. Kagey (William), Virginia Straub (Rudy), Robbie Hebb, Christina Lesko, Katie Vassar, many loving nieces, nephews, their children, and many other beloved family and friends.Services will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11 a.m., and a visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider the Calvary U.M.C. food pantry, or the Virginia Wildlife Center.