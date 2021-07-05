Virgie Lee Cox
October 12, 1921 - July 3, 2021
Virgie Lee Cox, 99, formerly of Lyndhurst, passed away peacefully at her home in West Augusta with her family and friends by her side.
She was born October 12, 1921, a daughter of the late James J. and Lillian (Roberts) Robertson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julian D. Cox; daughters, Geraldine Glendye, Susan K. Sears, Sarah Elizabeth Cox; sons, James "Dinky" Cox, Harold L. Cox Sr., Robert Cox Sr; grandsons, Keith E. Cox, Jeffro Wallace; granddaughter, Nora Wilkinson and a sister, Louise Farrar.
Survivors include a brother, James "Sonny" Robertson; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, 36 great-great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Virgie will always be remembered for trying to help everyone she met and for never having met a stranger. She was faithful in her love for Jehovah, her family and gardening. She was a long time member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She made her career as a homemaker as well as many positions throughout her life outside the home cleaning homes, offices and apartments. A very special Thank you is extended to Michelle Murray and Jacque Carter for their loving care of her.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes by Brother Leo Comier. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Robert Cox Jr., Kodi Bower, Dustin Shields, Zane Bailey, Bozer Cox and Derrick Cox. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, 54 Sports Medicine Drive Fishersville, VA 22939
Relatives and friends may share condolence and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian from Jul. 5 to Jul. 8, 2021.