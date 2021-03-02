Vivian Marlene Helsley
August 24, 1927 - February 26, 2021
Vivian Marlene (Funkhouser) Helsley, 93, of Stuarts Draft Retirement Home, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.
She was born on August 24, 1927, to Russell Wilbur and Chandise May Heishman Funkhouser in Mt. Jackson, Va. After graduating from Triplett High School in Mt. Jackson, Vivian went to Shenandoah Conservatory of Music in Dayton, Va., where she majored in voice.
She married Raymond Elwood Helsley, also of Mt. Jackson, Va. on March 24, 1951. Vivian is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Raymond, as well as her three daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia Jean Helsley Kelly (Bill), Karen Lee Helsley Harrop (John), and Mary Louise Helsley St. John; their children, William Burney Kelly, Elisabeth Chandise Kelly, David John Harrop, Caroline Lee Harrop, Joel Hunter St. John (Stacey), Jordan Helsley St. John (Christy); and great-grandson, Caleb. She also has a close cousin, Marsha Lee Jump, of Arlington, Va.
After conservatory, like many young people of that day, Vivian moved to the Washington, D.C., area to work. She began working in nursing care at George Washington University Hospital. In 1951 she began working at the Library of Congress in the card catalog section, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Later, after moving to Waynesboro, Va., she worked at General Electric in the billing department. During those years, she loved music, especially jazz, and would often play the boogie-woogie, to the delight of her children. She also enjoyed family gatherings and was a wonderful cook. In Waynesboro, she and Ray fellowshipped with the Waynesboro Bible Chapel which she faithfully attended until they moved to Stuarts Draft. In her later years, she joined a water aerobics class at the Y that she loved dearly.
Family visitation will be held on Friday evening, March 5, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
The funeral service will be held at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., with Mr. Rodney Martin conducting the service, followed by burial at Riverview Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will include Dr. Bill Kelly, Mr. William Kelly, Mr. John Harrop, Mr. David Harrop, Mr. Joel St. John, and Mr. Jordan St. John.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah/Augusta Health by visiting https://www.augustahealth.com/foundation/give
and selecting Hospice General Fund, or the Waynesboro Fire Department, 300 W. Broad St., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 2, 2021.