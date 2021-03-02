Vivian was such a nice lady. My rescue dog, Samantha (Sam), and I would go visit her for our pet therapy sessions at Stuarts Draft Retirement Community. She always made us feel welcome. Sometimes, she’d seem sound asleep, but the minute she heard Sam’s name she’d “come alive”. I’d say, “You’re not fooling anyone, Vivian!” And oh, she’d just laugh and reach for Sam. What a joy our times were together. I was also glad to have met and enjoyed her husband, Raymond, as well. Our sincere condolences to him and all the family. Vivian will be missed.

Bonnie Smiley Wells Friend March 20, 2021