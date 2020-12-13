Walter E. Arehart
December 15, 1940 - December 10, 2020
Walter Elmer Arehart, 79, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Augusta Health after a long hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease.
Mr. Arehart was born on December 15, 1940 in Augusta County, a son of the late William Elmer and Mamie Odell (Cason) Arehart.
Walter was a 1958 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, he retired from McQuay International in 2003, and was a member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Walter was a NASCAR fan who followed his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt Sr., the Washington Redskins, and the Virginia Tech Hokies. He loved spending time with his family at the beach and with his beloved poodle "Colby".
In addition to his wife, Shirley Marie (Smith) Arehart who was the love of his life, and his parents, Mr. Arehart was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Phyllis (Cale) Smith and father-in-law, George William Smith.
Surviving is a daughter, Kimberly Dawn Arehart and her boyfriend, Benny Campbell; a son, Walter "Scott" Arehart and his wife, Sherry all of Waynesboro; two brothers, Melvin Arehart of Highland County and John Arehart and his wife, Martha of Staunton; and a sister-in-law, Leslie House and husband, James of Waynesboro.
Mr. Arehart is also survived by many extended family members and special friends who were like family to him, "as Walter never met a stranger".
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor William "Bill" Trice.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Eddie Galvin, Ernest Fitzgerald, and Joe Pabigilo.
Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends attending the service.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It was our father's request to have memorial contributions be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Post Office Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 13, 2020.