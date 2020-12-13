Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter E. Arehart
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Wilson Memorial High School
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
Walter E. Arehart

December 15, 1940 - December 10, 2020

Walter Elmer Arehart, 79, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Augusta Health after a long hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease.

Mr. Arehart was born on December 15, 1940 in Augusta County, a son of the late William Elmer and Mamie Odell (Cason) Arehart.

Walter was a 1958 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, he retired from McQuay International in 2003, and was a member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Walter was a NASCAR fan who followed his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt Sr., the Washington Redskins, and the Virginia Tech Hokies. He loved spending time with his family at the beach and with his beloved poodle "Colby".

In addition to his wife, Shirley Marie (Smith) Arehart who was the love of his life, and his parents, Mr. Arehart was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Phyllis (Cale) Smith and father-in-law, George William Smith.

Surviving is a daughter, Kimberly Dawn Arehart and her boyfriend, Benny Campbell; a son, Walter "Scott" Arehart and his wife, Sherry all of Waynesboro; two brothers, Melvin Arehart of Highland County and John Arehart and his wife, Martha of Staunton; and a sister-in-law, Leslie House and husband, James of Waynesboro.

Mr. Arehart is also survived by many extended family members and special friends who were like family to him, "as Walter never met a stranger".

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor William "Bill" Trice.

Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.

Active pallbearers will be Eddie Galvin, Ernest Fitzgerald, and Joe Pabigilo.

Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends attending the service.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

It was our father's request to have memorial contributions be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Post Office Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Miss Walter at work. God bless you in your grief and loss.
Ruth Suter
Friend
January 11, 2021
Kim: I am so sorry to hear about your daddy My prayers are with you and your family.
Debbie Root
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results