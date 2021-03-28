Walter Hale Wade, of Fishersville, Va., is at peace with his Lord. Walter passed away in the arms of his beloved wife, Linda Hallatt Wade on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Walter was preceded in death by parents, Billy Harman Wade Sr. and Lucy Rhodes Irvine Wade; and a brother, Edwin Irvine Wade. He is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, Billy Harman Wade Jr. of Greenville, Va.; and nephews and nieces.
Walter was born on March 16, 1950 in Waynesboro and was raised in Fishersville. He was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School Class of 1969. Walter was drafted by the United States Army in 1970 and earned his Honorable Discharge in 1972. He served his country in Germany after marrying the love of his life, Linda, on February 20, 1971. They had a beautiful and loving marriage that lasted 50 years.
Walter was a spiritual man who was heavily engaged in his Church and Community. He was a lifelong member of Tinkling Springs Presbyterian Church. Walter's dedication to serving, helping, and encouraging his family, friends, and church members was inspiring to anyone who had the privilege of meeting him.
Walter was passionate about hunting and his 1933 Plymouth Coupe. He was a competition marksman in rifles, pistols, and black powder. He was employed with the Augusta County School System for 30 years. He also taught welding at Valley Vocational Center for 20 years. Walter earned his Eagle Scout Badge in 1966 and served as an assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 11 in Fishersville for 28 years.
In lieu of flowers, his wife, Linda asks that contributions be made to The B.S.A., Troop 11, Tinkling Springs Presbyterian Church. A memorial will be held at a later date.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro.
18 Entries
As I sat in VA and Pa hunting camps this last year, I raised my glass in honor of the memories of Walter. Things will never be the same and we will always miss Walter.
Jack Crouse
Family
March 22, 2022
My prayers are with the family of Walter. I was a volunteer at the welcome desk at Augusta Health and Billy Wade was my favorite shuttle bus driver, but the morning was always extra special when Billy´s brother Walter was riding the bus and came in at break time to chat. There was a positive energy even when he told us about his diagnosis of cancer. May God bless you and keep you.
Rachel Hochstetler
April 2, 2021
Jack Crouse
March 29, 2021
Jack Crouse
March 29, 2021
Jack Crouse
March 29, 2021
Jack Crouse
March 29, 2021
Jack Crouse
March 29, 2021
Walter was a very special friend to me as well as a fishing partner and hunting partner. We had many memorable trips to Pennsylvania, Canada and Highland county. Many laughs and stories amongst friends. Truly a special person with a big welcoming heart. I will miss him greatly.
Jack Crouse
March 29, 2021
Walter was a great person. He will be missed by all who knew him, but not forgotten. I enjoyed hunting with him a few times, years ago at the Dudley camp. From what I experienced when around Walter, he was an Eagle Scout in every sense of the scout oath. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Linda.
God bless him.
Steve Troxell
March 28, 2021
I miss my buddy so much.
Walter was always there to help.we had many good talks.
I know you are in a better place.
Gloria Shaver
March 28, 2021
Sunrise at Humpback Rock .
Lee McChesney
March 25, 2021
Walter was a great guy!!
Clifton Hamilton
March 25, 2021
An Angel standing in front of The Angel Oak Tree, Charleston, SC. I'll miss our wonderful camping trips. Wishing his family, especially his wife Linda, peace and prayers, during the loss of such a good man.
Phyllis Alexandroff
March 25, 2021
Linda & Family,
You are in my thoughts and prayers . It was great to work with Walter at Valley Tech. He was always so thoughtful and caring. He will truly be missed. May God Bless You, Comfort You, Give You Strength and Peace.
June Blosser
March 25, 2021
Linda, My Deepest Sympathy and Prayers are with you! Always enjoyed talking to Walter at work and to you on the phone.
Elaine Houff
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I´ve really miss seeing him on his walks with his dog . Having friendly conversations . The photo is taken by Mark Wade who talked us into hiking Humpback Rock in the dark. To see the sunrise. Which was well worth it . Beautiful experience .
Lee McChesney
March 25, 2021
Walter was a quiet servant of God. He loved his family, his church, his community and the great outdoors. He served others, as our Lord would have us do, and he did it without fanfare or pridefulness. He has fought the good fight and gone to his heavenly home, "well don´t thy good and faithful servant".
Bunny Hearn
March 25, 2021
I had been praying for Walter and his wife Linda for a long time. God bless you and your family.