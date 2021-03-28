Walter Hale Wade



March 16, 1950 - March 17, 2021



Walter Hale Wade, of Fishersville, Va., is at peace with his Lord. Walter passed away in the arms of his beloved wife, Linda Hallatt Wade on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.



Walter was preceded in death by parents, Billy Harman Wade Sr. and Lucy Rhodes Irvine Wade; and a brother, Edwin Irvine Wade. He is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, Billy Harman Wade Jr. of Greenville, Va.; and nephews and nieces.



Walter was born on March 16, 1950 in Waynesboro and was raised in Fishersville. He was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School Class of 1969. Walter was drafted by the United States Army in 1970 and earned his Honorable Discharge in 1972. He served his country in Germany after marrying the love of his life, Linda, on February 20, 1971. They had a beautiful and loving marriage that lasted 50 years.



Walter was a spiritual man who was heavily engaged in his Church and Community. He was a lifelong member of Tinkling Springs Presbyterian Church. Walter's dedication to serving, helping, and encouraging his family, friends, and church members was inspiring to anyone who had the privilege of meeting him.



Walter was passionate about hunting and his 1933 Plymouth Coupe. He was a competition marksman in rifles, pistols, and black powder. He was employed with the Augusta County School System for 30 years. He also taught welding at Valley Vocational Center for 20 years. Walter earned his Eagle Scout Badge in 1966 and served as an assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 11 in Fishersville for 28 years.



In lieu of flowers, his wife, Linda asks that contributions be made to The B.S.A., Troop 11, Tinkling Springs Presbyterian Church. A memorial will be held at a later date.



McDow Funeral Home



Waynesboro, Va.



Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 28, 2021.