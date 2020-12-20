Wayne Ellis Bradley
Dr. Wayne Ellis Bradley passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family by his side in Johns Creek, Georgia after fighting a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.
Wayne was born on May 9, 1951 in Waynesboro, Virginia to the late William and Elaine Bradley.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Trudy Rogers Bradley; brothers, James Bradley (wife Kimberly), Dennis Bradley (wife Elaine); nephews, Tony Bradley, and Gary Bradley (wife Sabrina); and two grand nephews. Wayne is also survived by many cousins.
An important part of his family were his sisters by marriage, Kiva (husband Tom), Cheryl (husband Ron), Kelley Davis (husband Richard); nieces, Amanda Mcknight (husband Dave), Suzanne (husband Bob), Brianna (husband Mike), Brandallyn Tihinen (husband Aaron); his nephew, Justin Williams (wife Kristina); and his grandnieces and grandnephews. Some of his grandnieces and grandnephews include Elijah, Julius, and Eileen.
Wayne graduated from Waynesboro High School class of 1969 and from the Medical College of Virginia (VCU Health Sciences) with a B.S. in Pharmacy, class of 1974. He later earned an M.B.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Florida with a Doctorate in Pharmacy. He is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist.
Wayne began his career in community pharmacy, later at MCV hospital as a clinical pharmacist then in 1983, Wayne was hired to design and implement the managed care pharmacies for PruCare, the Prudential Health Care Plan in Richmond, Virginia. He later retired as the Divisional Director.
He joined Pfizer in 1991 in Managed Healthcare and later worked as the National Director of Employers, he transitioned to Pfizer Medical and then retired from Pfizer in 2011. During his time at Pfizer, he was awarded and recognized with numerous awards.
His expertise and attention to detail rarely found equal in the world of pharmaceuticals, even in retirement Research was important for Dr. Bradley. Dr. Bradley had a special interest in diabetes and anticoagulation therapy. His passion for finding answers when others could not, led to life changing outcomes for many people.
He holds four intellectual property copyrights registered with the U.S. Library of Congress. Dr. Bradley had a 20 year term as a contributor with the United States Pharmacopeial Convention, Drug Information Division. He had just completed reviewing an Anticoagulation article for a Pharmacotherapy Course for the American College of Clinical Pharmacy which will be released in 2021.
Wayne loved playing tennis at St. Ives Country Club where he spent many years playing on a mixed doubles team with his wife, Trudy. As well as men's teams every chance he had including the Pro-Am Tennis Tournament. He also enjoyed nights with his Trivia group.
His attention to detail translated easily to carpentry and he created many treasured pieces for his home and for others. He loved to tinker and build things around the house.
Although he is admired for his many accomplishments throughout his career, his life centered around the love of his life, his high school sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Trudy. Wayne will be missed beyond measure, but his laughter and words of wisdom will resonate with all of us throughout our lifetimes. There will never be another like Wayne and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He will live on through his stories, his love of Foghorn Leghorn, love of the Florida Gators, especially football in the Swamp, and within the hearts of all of us who loved him. Go Gators.
A private family service is being planned and a celebration of Dr. Wayne Bradley's life will be scheduled on a future date. In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of Wayne's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to a local animal rescue, no-kill shelter or your favorite charity
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 20, 2020.