Wayne C. Pettry
October 28, 1936 - March 20, 2022
Wayne Carl Pettry, 85, of Waynesboro, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Augusta Health.
A son of the late Willis Wayne Pettry and Blanche (Feazelle) Pettry, he was born on October 28, 1936, in Pax, W.Va. His family moved to Craigsville when Wayne was a teen, and he graduated from Craigsville High School.
He served in the United States Air Force for eight years and was employed by the United States Postal Service for 28 years prior to retirement, working primarily in the Staunton post office. He was an avid fan of Duke University men's basketball and the Boston Red Sox. Above all, Wayne was absolutely devoted to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William R. "Bill" Pettry. Surviving are his wife of nearly 64 years, Shelby Jean (Bazzrea) Pettry; two children, William Wayne Pettry of Waynesboro (Rebeccah Elphee of Staunton), and Stacy Pettry of Verona; five grandchildren, Wayne Carl Pettry, Nikki Lynn Pettry, Paige Elizabeth Pettry, Blaise Evan Pettry, and Tanner Elphee; and a long-time, devoted friend, Adrian Valdez of New Mexico.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, officiated by the Rev. David Elphee.
The family is grateful for the selfless care given by Rebeccah Elphee and by the staff of the Augusta Health Cancer Center. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 23, 2022.