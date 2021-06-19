Welby Charles Poland



June 21, 1930 - June 17, 2021



Welby Charles "Charlie" Poland, 90, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, Va.



Born on June 21, 1930, in Ashburn, Va., he was the firstborn of Welby Carlin Poland and Viola Mae Bowman Poland. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Barbara (Bobbie) Anne Newton, on December 28, 1952. They were married for 66 years. He is survived by his sisters, Peggy Lloyd and Vickie (Jack) White, his children, Steven M. (Terry) Poland of Richmond, Va., Gregory Charles Poland of Elizabethtown, Pa. and Cheryl P. (Steven) of Bishop, Ga.; and his grandchildren, Justin Poland, Sarah (Alan) Matthews, William Charles Poland, Lindsey (Taylor) Shaw, Kyle Mallett, Hannah Poland, Barbara Kay Mallett, and Cameron Mallett. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bobbie, his brother, Leonard Gilmer Poland, and sister, Betty Poland Smith.



He attended the College of William and Mary, before suspending his studies to serve in combat in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After serving his country, he was the first in his family to graduate from college, receiving an undergraduate degree in Business at William and Mary. He received a J.D. from William and Mary. He worked for Traveler's Insurance in Richmond, Va., and was transferred to Waynesboro in 1957. Shortly thereafter, he went into law practice. He was elected as Commonwealth's Attorney for Waynesboro and served the city faithfully for 28 years, first in a part-time role and then full time until his retirement in 1997.



Charles led a life of service and leadership to his community. He served his Lord and church family for decades as deacon and then elder at Waynesboro First Presbyterian Church. He also served as a member, President, and legal advisor to the Waynesboro Rotary Club, Waynesboro Country Club, Waynesboro YMCA, and the Pelham Knolls Homeowners Association. Charles was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast, and he loved to cheer on the Washington Football Team (Redskins) and Washington Nationals. He was a humble man, who loved his family and friends, and lived his life to the fullest to his final days. He taught by a quiet example to be thankful, generous, gracious, and caring.



The family will receive visitors at McDow Funeral Home on the evening of Monday, June 21, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m.. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Waynesboro First Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Waynesboro Salvation Army or Waynesboro First Aid Crew.



McDow Funeral Home



1701 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Va.



Published by The News Virginian from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2021.