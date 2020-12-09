Menu
Wesley Douglas Kidd
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Wesley Douglas Kidd

Wesley Douglas Kidd, 84, of Staunton, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Shenandoah House peacefully surrounded by family.

A son of the late Frank Madison Kidd and Carrie Viola Kidd, he was born on October 9, 1936, in Schuyler, Va. He was the last surviving sibling of his family.

Mr. Kidd was a fantastic husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Rosemary Lou Kidd, four brothers, and two sisters.

Surviving are his wife, Regina M. Kidd; son, Kenneth W. Kidd and his wife, Annette; son, Jerry T. Kidd and his wife, Kaaren; daughter, Peggy J. Kidd and husband, Tim; five granddaughters, two grandsons, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Wesley graduated at Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, Staunton, VA, in June 1957. He graduated at Danville Technical Institute, Danville, Va. in 1959. He worked at Doylestown, Pa., then he worked at the News Virginian for 43 years retiring December, 2003. He played football throughout and the team was undefeated in 1954. He was drafted into the VSDB Hall of Fame. Wesley was an avid sports fan and loved to follow the Washington Nationals and all UVA sports. He was never far from his wife of nearly 60 years and loved his time with his children and grandchildren, who will miss him dearly. Hardwork, commitment, faith, and family were the values he lived by. Many thanks to everyone at Shenandoah House for the wonderful care they provided. Please send condolences to P.O. Box 18, Afton, VA 22920.

The family will have a private graveside service. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doug was a great man and he will be missed by many. He is now at peace with his Lord and Savior. Our condolences to Regina and family. God bless his memory.
Bob and Nancy Martin
Family
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Love, Tera and Chuck
Tera Metcalf
Friend
December 10, 2020
I loved working with Doug at the NV. He was a delightful and hard working man.
Ellen Ross
December 9, 2020
May God wrap his arms around you and the entire family and give you peace. We love you all and are so blessed to have known Doug. Love always, Sally & Rusty
Rusty & Sally Thompson
December 9, 2020
