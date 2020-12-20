Mr. Day was my Neighbor on 2nd street, he was always so kind! He always offered good advice! And he watched my house for me because I was a single mom, struggling to make it!! Rest in Peace!! You will always be missed! Your Friend! Sheila Brown, 1517 2nd street. Waynesboro Virginia, 22980. (New Address) Sheila Brown, 3902 Cold Spring's Rd, Raphine Virginia, 24472.

Sheila Brown December 22, 2020