William "Eddie" Edward Day Jr.
William "Eddie" Edward Day Jr., was born March 15, 1933 in Waynesboro, Va., the son of William Edward, Sr., and Josephine Matherson Dooms Day. He passed away on December 15, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Nancy (Stinespring) Day.
Survivors include his three children, William Edward Day lll and wife, Laurie of Stuarts Draft, Susan Ward Mehler and husband, Marc of New Hope, Andrew Todd Day and wife, Stephanie of Shenandoah; brother, Samuel Mack Day; four grandsons, William Hunter Day, Andrew Don Viers and wife, Reagan, Jacob Edward Day and Jackson Everett Day.
He was a member of Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church where he served as an Usher and Deacon for many years.
"Eddie" faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955.
He was a member of Lee Lodge 209 AF&AM for 46 years where he served as Worshipful Master in1981, District Deputy Grand Master of the 5th District in 2005.
He was a longtime member of the Lynchburg Scottish Rite and Acca Shrine Temple in Richmond, a charter member of Acca Hillbillies, a member of Basic City Lodge 20 Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a member of Waynesboro Moose Lodge 1309 and the American Legion Post 340 where he assisted in many military services.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Paul LaPrevotte officiating with military and Masonic Rites.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, those attending the service will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
There will be no visitation, however friends may pay their respects from 1 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 20, 2020.