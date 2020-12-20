Menu
William Edward "Eddie" Day Jr.
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
William "Eddie" Edward Day Jr.

William "Eddie" Edward Day Jr., was born March 15, 1933 in Waynesboro, Va., the son of William Edward, Sr., and Josephine Matherson Dooms Day. He passed away on December 15, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Nancy (Stinespring) Day.

Survivors include his three children, William Edward Day lll and wife, Laurie of Stuarts Draft, Susan Ward Mehler and husband, Marc of New Hope, Andrew Todd Day and wife, Stephanie of Shenandoah; brother, Samuel Mack Day; four grandsons, William Hunter Day, Andrew Don Viers and wife, Reagan, Jacob Edward Day and Jackson Everett Day.

He was a member of Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church where he served as an Usher and Deacon for many years.

"Eddie" faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955.

He was a member of Lee Lodge 209 AF&AM for 46 years where he served as Worshipful Master in1981, District Deputy Grand Master of the 5th District in 2005.

He was a longtime member of the Lynchburg Scottish Rite and Acca Shrine Temple in Richmond, a charter member of Acca Hillbillies, a member of Basic City Lodge 20 Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a member of Waynesboro Moose Lodge 1309 and the American Legion Post 340 where he assisted in many military services.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Paul LaPrevotte officiating with military and Masonic Rites.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, those attending the service will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

There will be no visitation, however friends may pay their respects from 1 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Day was my Neighbor on 2nd street, he was always so kind! He always offered good advice! And he watched my house for me because I was a single mom, struggling to make it!! Rest in Peace!! You will always be missed! Your Friend! Sheila Brown, 1517 2nd street. Waynesboro Virginia, 22980. (New Address) Sheila Brown, 3902 Cold Spring's Rd, Raphine Virginia, 24472.
Sheila Brown
December 22, 2020
My condolences to the family and he will be missed. RIP Eddie !
Fred Ramsey
December 20, 2020
We were so sorry to learn of Eddie's passing. our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
Donald and JoAnn Day
December 20, 2020
