William G. Landes
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
William G. Landes

September 7, 1934 - February 27, 2021

William G. Landes, CDR, USN, Ret. was born on September 7, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pa., and departed this earth to be with his Lord Jesus on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 86.

Inscribed inside the band of Bill's wedding ring is "1 John 4:10-11," which states: "In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another." Confident of that atoning sacrifice, Bill is now rejoicing in the presence of the Christ who loved and gave His life for him. At the same time, he leaves behind for a season his beloved wife of 61 years, Rosalind.

Also surviving him are four children, W. Gared Landes Jr. and his wife, Brenda Lee, of New Bern, N.C., Brenda Landes and her husband, Mark Edmonds, of Craig County, Va., Lisa Landes, of San Francisco, Calif. with her husband, Emmett Gilman, and Noel Mitchell of Waynesboro, Va. In addition, Bill leaves behind six grandchildren, John and Jennifer Landes, Ryan Landes-Gilman, Amal, Chloe and Mason Mitchell, and three great-grandchildren, Makayla, Addison and Jackson.

Bill was a graduate of Drexel University in 1956 and the University of Virginia in 1988. He retired from the United States Navy as a Navy Civil Engineer after more than 21 years of service that included an assignment with the Navy Seabees in Vietnam in 1967-68, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat V. He and Rosalind had resided in Charlottesville since 1978, where Bill both worked and often volunteered to serve others, and then moved to Waynesboro, Va. in 2009, where he lived until his death.

A memorial service will be planned for April 2021 at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church with Dr. Essen Daley officiating. Contact the church office at [email protected] or 540.932.1778 for more information.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 1301 Red Top Orchard Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980, and Advancing Native Missions, P.O. Box 29, Afton, VA 22920.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 4, 2021.
Just remembering a man of kindness, Godliness, and good will. Never forgotten. Rosalind I am lifting you up. Love, Annie
Ann Hamm Gall
February 26, 2022
Bill has been an inspiration for Pete and me. He prayed faithfully for us and our family through the years. We enjoyed many good times together. He loved the Lord and that showed in his life in every way, especially in his attitude and speech and things that he valued. We are privileged to have known him and look forward to meeting again with Jesus. Rosalind you were a wonderful match for him. We hurt along with you and pray for your continued growth in Christ and healing as you readjust your life. God will guide you.


Sara Alecxih
April 23, 2021
To Rosalind, along with Gareth, Brenda, Lisa, Noel (and grandkids), we weep with you. Your husband/dad/granddad was a friend to me (Tom) for over 40 years and for the last 18 years was always interested in and prayed for our work in Ireland. We will miss his tenderness, his heart and his intercession. Praying for your whole family now.
Tom & Vicki Gilliam
April 6, 2021
Dear Rosalind, May God give you His comfort and peace during this time of loss. Bill was such a blessing to us with his generosity and encouraging letters and notes. He was a great friend and dear brother in Christ. With love and grace, Dave And Beth Konold
David Konold
April 6, 2021
A joy to have know this godly man for so many years. Love to his dear family.
Diane Gilliam
March 25, 2021
I met CDR Landes several times during the all too short time that my wife and I lived in Staunton. How I wish we could have stayed there longer, and I'd gotten to know him better. I'm a retired YN1, yet he never let that be a barrier to becoming a friend. Thanks much for all you did for me during the times we were able to meet in person or speak on the phone. Thank you for your service in the Navy as well.
Roger Klein
March 11, 2021
Knowing Bill during the time he and Rosalind lived in Charlottesville was such a blessing. Bill represented a special confluence of: a passion for the things of Christ: a compassion for others: and a gentle spirit. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Ken Elzinga
Ken Elzinga
March 11, 2021
Bill was always a selfless servant and a dear dear friend to me and many others. Bill and I became lifelong friends as we served together at LOVE INC in Charlottesville. Bill was a man of prayer and knew his Bible well. One of Bill's many gifts was the art of letter writing and he prolifically wrote to so many people. Bill loved his dear wife Rosalind, his kids, his church and his Lord. Bill will be greatly missed. Bob Osborne
Bob Osborne
Friend
March 5, 2021
Rosalind, I am Gerry from Christian Aid Mission I am sorry for your loss. He was a great man of God and I truly love him as a big brother in Christ. God be with you all. Your sister in Christ, Gerry
Gerry Truslow Bragg
March 5, 2021
Bill was a gentle giant in the Lord Christ. He ministered tremendously to my family. He gently led my husband, Peter, to the Lord over two decades. He helped me through severe bipolar depressions. He cared deeply for us and so many others. He prayed with and for us. He upheld us with scripture and wise council. When he stepped on heaven's shores, I know Jesus greeted him with these words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant!" Rosalind, our family will pray for you during your grief journey, which is so hard, but God will hold you in his arms until you enter heaven and are reunited with Bill!
Sara B. Dickinson
March 4, 2021
Our love , prayers, and rejoicing are with you, for we grieve not as those who have no hope. You have another treasure is stored up in heaven.
Michael & Becki Moore
March 4, 2021
My heart is broken for you dear Rosalind, your grief I know in part, but each grief is unique, just like you and Bill. There will never be another. I will keep you in my prayers, even as I rejoice for Bill´s being with his Lord...and so many we know and love!
Ann Hamm Gall
March 4, 2021
