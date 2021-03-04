Bill has been an inspiration for Pete and me. He prayed faithfully for us and our family through the years. We enjoyed many good times together. He loved the Lord and that showed in his life in every way, especially in his attitude and speech and things that he valued. We are privileged to have known him and look forward to meeting again with Jesus. Rosalind you were a wonderful match for him. We hurt along with you and pray for your continued growth in Christ and healing as you readjust your life. God will guide you.







Sara Alecxih April 23, 2021