Marjorie Ann (Christiansen) Pollice passed away on September 30, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1941, to Arthur and Jeanne (Gordon) Christiansen. Marjorie graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1959, from Iowa State University in 1963 with a Bachelor's Degree in Botany, and from Cornell University in 1965 as a Woodrow Wilson Scholar with a Master's Degree in Mycology. Pollice was a medical researcher in and around New York City all her professional life, employed by Enzo Biochemical, New York University Medical Center, and with Roche Diagnostics. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, as well as by her parents, Art and Jeanne Christiansen, founders of Christy Crème. Pollice is survived by her son, Michael, and 3 grandsons. She is also survived by brother, David (Connie Spencer) Christiansen of Council Bluffs, sisters, Carol (Arthur) Hansuld of Largo, Florida, and Mary Gay (Michael) Gunsch of Sioux City, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Home and VNA Hospice of SW Iowa. Private family services will held at a later date.