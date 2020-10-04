Tracey Wayne Reisis, a lifelong resident of Carter Lake, Iowa passed away on October 1, 2020 at the age of 57. Tracey was born on September 7, 1963 in Omaha, Neb., to parents, Sharon and Janis John Reisis (deceased). He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1982. Tracey was a manager for over 30 years in the automobile and recreational vehicle parts departments. Tracey is survived by his wife, Jeanie; uncle and aunt, Dick and Roxie Pickel; mother and father-in-law, Jean and Bernie Nobis; his children, John "JD" (Bridgette), Jordan (fiancée Mackenzie), and Jacob; siblings, Robin Conner (Tim), Todd Reisis (JoJo), Troy Reisis (Toni), and Kelly Sorensen (Jeff); brothers-in-law, Jerry Peters, Bob Peters (JoEl), and Mike Peters; nieces and nephews, Jordan, Rachel, Peter, and David; and great-nieces and nephews. Tracey also gained many extended family members. He developed special relationships with Jeanie's cousins, Trisha and Aaron Ryland and their children. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, at 11 a.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a visitation during the hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Tracey Reisis Memorial Fund on Facebook.