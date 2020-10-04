David Everett Hansen, age 77, passed away August 29, 2020 at his home in Spokane Valley, WA. Dave was born on October 31, 1942 in Denver, CO to the late Henry Daniel and Mildred Genevive (Maxwell) Hansen. David graduated from Vermillion High School in 1962. He went on to major in Music at the University of South Dakota. After serving his county in the United States Navy, he was joined in marriage to Janet Vander Meer on October 23, 1965 in Hudson, SD. Following the birth of their daughter, Sara, the family moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Over the years he worked for several businesses in Omaha. His jobs involved a great deal of travel, which he relished. After the passing of Janet he relocated to Spokane Valley, Washington and retired. Along with a passion for both composing and singing music, he had a love of theater, dance, fixing things, travel and computers. David is survived by his daughter Sara (Brian) Richwine and granddaughter Emma. Also sharing his life, Tami Rew, her daughters Tia and Lia and Tami's grandchildren. Graveside service and burial, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m., in Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions.