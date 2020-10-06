Michael P. Corcoran, Jr., age 31, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, formerly of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away October 2, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha from injuries suffered when his motorcycle was struck from behind on I-480 and the Kennedy Freeway on-ramp. Mike was born October 3, 1988 in Burlington County, New Jersey (Ft. Dix) to Michael P. and Debra L. (Buck) Corcoran, Sr. He graduated from Clarinda High School in 2007. Mike was a self-employed mechanic and welder in Plattsmouth. He was of the Catholic faith. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Mike Corcoran, Sr. in 2017. He is survived by his mother, Debra Corcoran; sisters, Julie (Brian) Wyssman all of Council Bluffs, Erin (Dusty) Branscom of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Jesse "Elizabeth" Fritcher of Council Bluffs; Brittany his beloved dog and 11 nieces and nephews. Mike has been cremated and services will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorial contributions.