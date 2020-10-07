Menu
Connie Mahan Roundy
Connie Mahan Roundy, 95, of Woodbine passed away October 4th at the Rose Vista Nursing Home. Survivors include daughter, Paula Christensen of Woodbine; granddaughters, Bracinda and Dean Blum, Kim and Artz Jacobs and Ayrissa Christensen all of Woodbine; step-daughters, Dina Corbett of Woodbine and Deana Patrick of LaCrosse, WI. Graveside service is Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., at the Woodbine Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 7, 2020.
