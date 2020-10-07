Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Allen W Frain
Allen W. Frain, 75, of Cheyenne passed away October 5, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born March 12, 1945 in Macedonia, IA to LaVaughn and Anna Frain. He married Donna Brophy on September 7, 1973 in Carson, IA and was a farmer. He is survived by his children Staci (Larry) Johnson of Cheyenne, David Hodtwalker of Council Bluffs, IA, Christi (David) Salazar of Council Bluffs, IA; grandchildren, Wesley, Nick, Brandon, Cameron, Crystal, Allen Jason and Brady; great-grandchildren, Ryker, Sophia, Phoenyx and Ashton; siblings, Swede Frain of Logan, IA, Aletha White of Orange Park, FL and Diane (Charlie, III) of Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a son, Kevin Hodtwalker. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Jason Michael Frain, Brady Lee Frain, Wesley Scott Frain, Nickolas Eric Frain, Brandon Joseph Salazar, Cameron Mitchell Salazar, Crystal Jestine Casey. Visitation will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.