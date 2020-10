I got to know Terry quite well 3 years ago while waterfall hunting at Riverton, Iowa. I met him while out in the marsh when he was looking for his lost dog. I never found the dog, but by simply attempting to find his dog he treated me like I was his best friend. Terry truly was the ambassador to the other hunters at Riverton. Every time a boat came in after their hunt, Terry was there to greet them. There were so many people that he met this way there was no way he could possibly remember all their names. He affectionately referred to them either as Big Boy or Little Lady. We will miss him so much!

Paul Clausen October 8, 2020