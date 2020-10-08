Kathleen K. Opperman, age 67, of Waterloo, Nebraska, formerly of Bellevue, Nebraska, passed away at her home on October 7, 2020. Kathleen was born July 13, 1953 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Millard and Violet (Sheneman) Anderson. She graduated from Omaha Bryan High School in 1971. Kathleen married Larry J. Opperman on November 22, 1974. He passed away on June 11, 2008. Kathleen is survived by her sons, Alan (Kathy) Opperman of Bellevue, Mike Opperman of Waterloo; granddaughter, Mackenzie Pozela-Opperman; siblings, Linda (Jerry) Koubsky of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Renee Carlsen, Larry (Linda) Anderson, Daniel (Cindy) Anderson, Dwight (Terry) Anderson all of Omaha; many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 9 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Hazel Dell Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.