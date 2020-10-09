James Orval Cooper, age 75, died on October 6, 2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. James was born in Mondamin, IA to the late Orville and Ida Mae Cooper on July 10, 1945. James worked for Omaha Public Schools for 30 years, retiring in 2000. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Dorothy Walter. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy (Price) Cooper; sons Michael (Carole) Cooper and Mark (Missy) Cooper; granddaughter Rachael Cooper; brother William Cooper. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.