Donald G. "Big Don" Rhoten, Sr. of Council Bluffs passed away October 6, 2020. Don was born October 4, 1940 in Council Bluffs to the late John T and Myrtle (Petersen) Rhoten. On July 23, 1962 Don married the love of his life Sandra L. "Sandy" Matthai. Don enlisted in the US Army Feb 28, 1963. After basic training Don was stationed in Fort Bliss, TX where they lived until he was deployed to Korea. Upon his return to the States they moved back to Council Bluffs, where they lived the rest of their lives. They were blessed with two children, Donnie and Jodi. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra L. (Matthai) Rhoten; siblings, Francis Pebly (Ernie), Grace Miller (Dub), Irvin "Chick" Rhoten(Mary), Shirley Heide, Fred Rhoten. Don is survived by his children, son, Donald G. "Donnie" Rhoten, Jr. (Sandy), daughter, Jodi Spence (Greg); grandchildren, Donald, Samantha, Brandon, Lydia, Magnus; great-grandchildren; Emmitt, Wyett, Aubree, Ameer; brother, John Rhoten; sister, Jackie Porter(Bill); many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:30 to 1 p.m., with Memorial service directly following at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 10, 2020.