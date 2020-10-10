Menu
Terry Lee Brown
Terry Brown, 57, of Council Bluffs, IA passed away on October 4, 2020 in Omaha, NE. Terry was born in Denison, IA to James and Mary Brown on February 2, 1963. Terry is preceded in death by his father, James Brown. Terry is survived by daughters Nicole (Bryan Bubacz) Brown and Elise (Stephen) Owens; brother Tom Brown and girlfriend Angie Butterbaugh and sister Traci (Dan) Chorny; mother Mary Brown; grandchildren Zoe and Lucas Owens; and niece Sydney Brown. The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the doctors and nurses at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the excellent care provided in the eight weeks Terry was hospitalized. Memorials may be given to the "Terry Brown Memorial Fund" on Go Fund Me, A celebration of life will take place in Spring 2021 once social distancing guidelines have eased.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 10, 2020.
