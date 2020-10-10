Jeffrey C. Boyden December 25, 1967 October 5, 2020 Jeffrey C. Boyden, age 52, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away October 5, 2020. Visitation with the family, Monday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Tuesday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Military rites will be tendered by the Millard, Nebraska American Legion Post #374. The family will direct memorial contributions.