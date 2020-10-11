Menu
Richard A. Holmes Sr., age 86, of Council Bluffs, died on October 4, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs on August 28, 1934 to the late Carl and Marguerite (Erickson) Holmes. Dick was the longtime owner and operator of Holmes Printing Service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Holmes. Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dixie Holmes; son, Richard Holmes Jr.; sister, Carol Bertelsen (Arlon); brothers, Neil Holmes, and David Holmes; grandson, Richard Holmes III; granddaughters, Grace Holmes, and Madeline Holmes; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private services will be held.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
