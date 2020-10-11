A lbert Eugene "Al" Franklin, age 84, passed away on March 31, 2020. He was born in Rock Island, Ill. on January 7, 1936 to the late Harold and Francis (Williams) Franklin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wallace, Howard, and Robert Franklin. Al is survived by his wife, Helen (Knickman) Franklin; daughter, Chantal Franklin; step-daughter, Kaylene Hatcher; grandson, Steven (Kristen) Seyler; sister, Ruth Salazar (Jose); and a host of other family and friends. COVID Reschedule A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, from 2-5 p.m. at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home.