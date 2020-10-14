Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Walter Kelley
Walter Keley, 96 of Woodbine died on Sunday, October 11th at the Rose Vista Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wives, Edna and Doris; his parents; son, Warren Kelley; son-in-law, David Clark; three siblings, Opal (Oren) Toxword, Earl (Claire) Kelley, Alvin (Dorothy) Kelley; sister-in law, Janice Kelley and brother-in-law, Robert Schraeder. He is survived by his children Linda (Larry) Ramsey, Margaret Kelley, Patricia Kelley, Dalene Clark and Craig Kelley; siblings Donald Kelley, George (Imy) Kelley and Lois Schraeder. Private funeral 10:30 a.m., Thursday. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, October 14 at funeral home. Funeral service will be live streamed on Fouts Funeral Home Woodbine Facebook page. In lieu of flowers memorials to Woodbine Fire and Rescue.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fouts Funeral Home
501 Normal St PO Box 139, Woodbine, IA 51579
Funeral services provided by:
Fouts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.