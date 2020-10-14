Walter Keley, 96 of Woodbine died on Sunday, October 11th at the Rose Vista Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wives, Edna and Doris; his parents; son, Warren Kelley; son-in-law, David Clark; three siblings, Opal (Oren) Toxword, Earl (Claire) Kelley, Alvin (Dorothy) Kelley; sister-in law, Janice Kelley and brother-in-law, Robert Schraeder. He is survived by his children Linda (Larry) Ramsey, Margaret Kelley, Patricia Kelley, Dalene Clark and Craig Kelley; siblings Donald Kelley, George (Imy) Kelley and Lois Schraeder. Private funeral 10:30 a.m., Thursday. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, October 14 at funeral home. Funeral service will be live streamed on Fouts Funeral Home Woodbine Facebook page. In lieu of flowers memorials to Woodbine Fire and Rescue.