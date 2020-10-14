Walter Keley, 96 of Woodbine died on Sunday, October 11th at the Rose Vista Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wives, Edna and Doris; his parents; son, Warren Kelley; son-in-law, David Clark; three siblings, Opal (Oren) Toxword, Earl (Claire) Kelley, Alvin (Dorothy) Kelley; sister-in law, Janice Kelley and brother-in-law, Robert Schraeder. He is survived by his children Linda (Larry) Ramsey, Margaret Kelley, Patricia Kelley, Dalene Clark and Craig Kelley; siblings Donald Kelley, George (Imy) Kelley and Lois Schraeder. Private funeral 10:30 a.m., Thursday. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, October 14 at funeral home. Funeral service will be live streamed on Fouts Funeral Home Woodbine Facebook page. In lieu of flowers memorials to Woodbine Fire and Rescue.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 14, 2020.