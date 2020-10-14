Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gregory Vargas
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Gregory Vargas, 71, of North Platte, NE, died September 28, 2020. Greg was born in Council Bluffs to Mildred and Fulgencio Vargas on February 16, 1949. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served in Vietnam then was assigned to Offutt Air Force Base. Greg moved to North Platte and later hired on with the UP Railroad, working as a Switchman then Conductor until retiring. On October 9, 1993, Greg married Kimberly Cortez in North Platte. Greg was baptized in the Catholic church and was a member of Eagle Aeries #2839. He liked being with his family and enjoyed mowing his yard. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Gary; and sister, Stephanie Vargas. Survivors include his daughters, Nicole (Deon) Jackson, Michelle Vargas, of North Platte; grandchildren, Zack Vargas, Derek (Delaney) Vargas, Cayden Jackson and Chantel Vargas; great-granddaughter, Ellie; sisters, Pamela Proctor, of Council Bluffs, Mercedes 'Mercy' Dsch aak, of Omaha; brother, Frank Vargas, of Las Vegas; other family. Memorial service with Military Honors will be 10:30 a.m., October 16, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte The memorial book may be signed online at odean chapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Rest in peace with the Lord
Marvin Nesiba
October 11, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Greg's passing. I often hoped to see him and the rest of the family. He was a good man and brother-in-law. Greg visited Gary and me in Florida. I saw Greg again when I moved back to Council Bluffs and worked at Skaggs Drug Store until I moved back to Canada. Healing prayers to Mercy, Pam, Frank and their families. I could not get photos to upload.
Barbara Glaspey
October 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of Greg's family and friends. Nashville
Robert Ray Nash
October 2, 2020
Dear Uncle Greg, I am glad I got to see you this Summer. We had some great laughs with you. You will Missed and Loved Always. Hugs. Love your niece, LeAnn Bouc
LeAnn Bouc
October 2, 2020
To my dear brother was glad I got to see you this summer. I will cherish the memories that we had growing up. I will miss you. Love you always, your sister Mercy.
Mercy Dschaak
October 2, 2020
To my big brother, you will be in my prayers and my thoughts forever. I will miss you.
Frank Vargas
October 2, 2020
With my deepest condolences. Gregg was a great guy .
Kevin and Elaine bokoskie
October 2, 2020