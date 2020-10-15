Patricia Schroder, age 86, passed away peacefully at Longview Home October 12, 2020. She was born March 13, 1934, to James & Lena (Kreber) Barger in Bon Homme County, SD. She and her late husband owned and operated the Dew Drop Inn in Loveland, Iowa for 47 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Schroder Sr.; son, Everett Schroder Jr.; 5 siblings. Patricia is survived by daughter Kim Knudsen; son Keith Schroder; stepson, Bruce Schroder; grandsons, Dustin Schroder, Chris Knudsen (Tanya), Josh Knudsen (Jodi) and Sam Knudsen; 1 great grandchild; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17, 2020. The family will direct memorials.