Opal Rosetta Finn
Opal Rosetta Finn, age 82, passed away on February 16, 2020. She was born on January 22, 1938 to the late Buford and Opal (Atkinson) Reynolds in Winfield, Kansas. In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her sons, Mark Eugene Dellinger and Robert Gene Dellinger. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Finn. Memorial service is Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Freedom, 701 4th Street, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 15, 2020.
