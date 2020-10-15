Amelia G. Buhman, age 100, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 13, 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Amelia was born November 12, 1919 in Cherokee, Iowa to the late Fred J. and Elizabeth (Beckman) Rupp. She graduated from Wilson High School, Cherokee, in 1937. Amelia married Kenneth Buhman on November 12, 1941. They were blessed with seven children. Amelia was a homemaker and an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, where she quilted and crafted. She was also a member of St. Ann's Altar and Rosary Society. In addition to her parents, Amelia was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Buhman in 2008; grandson, Patrick; infant brother, Leonard Rupp, brothers, Jim and Amandus Rupp; sister, Bertille Walstead. Amelia is survived by her children, Kathleen (Richard) Kunasek of Phoenix, Arizona, Marilyn (Art) Marr of Omaha, Ronald (Laura Griffith) of Ingleside, Texas, Helen (Mike) Rittenmeyer of Iowa City, Iowa, Eileen (Ed) Churchill of Omaha, Jane (Dan) Gradoville of Council Bluffs, Dennis (Theresa) Buhman of Richmond, Virginia; 23 grandchildren, 44 great-grand children, 7 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Recitation of the Rosary, Friday, 5 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following in Kottas Hall at St. Peter's. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church or St. Albert Schools.