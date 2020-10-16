Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dale Palmer
Dale Palmer died on October 1, 2020 in Carmichael, CA. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA on September 13, 1939. He was a diesel mechanic for the Council Bluffs bus system and Midwest Transportation before owning his own construction business. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Susan. He is survived by his sons, Shawn (Corine), Thad (Nancy), Trevor (Stephanie); four grandchildren; sister, Darlene; and a host of other family and friends. Graveside service is Saturday, October 17, 2020, 11 a.m., in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.