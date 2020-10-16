Dale Palmer died on October 1, 2020 in Carmichael, CA. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA on September 13, 1939. He was a diesel mechanic for the Council Bluffs bus system and Midwest Transportation before owning his own construction business. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Susan. He is survived by his sons, Shawn (Corine), Thad (Nancy), Trevor (Stephanie); four grandchildren; sister, Darlene; and a host of other family and friends. Graveside service is Saturday, October 17, 2020, 11 a.m., in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.