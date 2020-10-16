Menu
Arthur E Kybat
Arthur E. Kybat, age 73, died October 14, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on April 13, 1947 to the late Arthur and Marie (Howe) Kibat. Arthur proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Arthur is survived by his wife, Renee Kybat; children, Philly Wall (Brandon) and Kinkayde Kybat; sister, Helen Coats (Bill); 5 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 16, 2020.
