Loris M. Smith, age 83, died October 13, 2020. She was born in Carson, Iowa on August 3, 1937 to the late Harold and Eleanor (Beezley) Morris. Loris worked as a CNA at Mercy Hospital for over 33 years. She volunteered at the hospital following her retirement and was very active with the food pantry and Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Harvey Kahl and Harold "Smitty" Smith; son, Douglas Kahl; step children, Steven Smith and Cheryl Wotton; son-in-law, Brian Gardner. Loris is survived by her son, Randy Kahl (Cindy Dunn); stepdaughter, Terri Gardner; siblings, Gerald "Sonny" Morris (Ellen), Charlotte Meenteme yer (Jim), Benjamin Morris (Peggy); grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday October 18, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service is at the funeral home on Monday at 2 p.m. Interment is in Belknap Township Cemetery near Oakland, Iowa. The family will direct memorials.