Carrie P. Sorensen
Carrie P. Sorensen, age 64, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away October 13, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Carrie grew up in Neola, Iowa and graduated from Tri-Center High School in 1974. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rosemary (Wortman) Sorensen. A Celebration of Carrie's Life will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m., in St. Patrick's Parish Hall, Neola, Iowa. Reverend Peggy Hall will officiate. Inurnment will be held in the Neola Township Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the services in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Rosemary G. Sorensen.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 16, 2020.
