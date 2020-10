Claudean D. Jensen December 13, 1939 October 14, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Harold; sister, Joann Jensen. Survived by daughter, Tina (Albert) Del Castillo; sons, Jeffrey Jensen, Steve (Vicki) Jensen, Kenneth Jensen; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Sherman (Terri) Miller; sisters, Helen Blunt, Maryann Brown; many other loving family and friends. Services, Monday, 1 p.m., at the Cutler O'Neill Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Grange Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Cutler O'Neill Chapel. Face Masks Required.