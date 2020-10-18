Dorothy Margaret Carolyn (Doitch) Harris, age 96, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M.. She was born on May 21, 1924, to Henry Paul and Hildegaard Dorothea (Rose) Doitch in Carroll, Iowa. Dorothy married her best friend, Bob, and together they raised 5 children. She was a member of Timothy Lutheran Church from 1955 until relocating to New Mexico to live with her son, and enjoyed her time in Steven's Ministry. Bob and Dorothy were square-dancers and loved fishing. She retired from Mutual of Omaha after a 30-plus year career as a Final Auditor. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert "Bob"; and her sister, Margaret Black. She is survived by her sister, Carol (Richard) Sorensen; son, Jeffrey (Judy) Harris; daughters, Barbara Exley, Shirley LeBaugh, Jacqueline Johnston, and Machelle Weatherill; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m., with funeral services at 10 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church on Wednesday, October 21. Interment will be in Ridgewood Cemetery.