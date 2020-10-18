Margaret A. Pingel, age 82, passed away on March 23, 2020. She was born in Sterling, Ill., on October 26, 1937, to the late George and Ellen (Thomas) Kissel Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Pingel; grandson, Caleb D. Wade; half-sister, Judy Johnson; and half-brother, Paul Kissel. Margaret is survived by her children, Kim Wade (Roy), Rhonda May, and Keith Berg; step-daughter, Joyce Blue (Neil); half-brother, George Kissel Jr.; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and an extended family with additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 26, at 11 a.m., in the Grange Cemetery.