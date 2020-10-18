Shirley J. Thomsen, age 84, passed away on October 11, 2020, at the Oakland Manor in Oakland Iowa. Shirley was born on December 8, 1935, in Council Bluffs. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and attended Penn State University for her graduate work. Shirley worked for several years at the Christian Home as a case worker. The majority of her career was spent at AAA Motor Club of Iowa, where she retired from. Her memberships included St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and The Danish Sisterhood. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Sylvia (Jensen) Thomsen; and her brother, Don Thomsen. Gathering of friends and loved ones will be Wednesday, October 21, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., all at St. Patrick's Church. Interment in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick's Church, and Saint John Lutheran Church.