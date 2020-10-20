Menu
Patricia Shannon Larsen
Patricia Shannon Larsen age 68, passed away October 17, 2020 at her home. Pat was born in Council Bluffs on March 24,1952 to the late William and Anna McBride and graduated from St. Albert High School with the Class of 1970. Pat worked for 42 years at Mutual Of Omaha as a Customer Service Rep. She and husband Mark have been married for 17 and a half years. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathy and brother John. Survivors include husband Mark Larsen of Council Bluffs, son Jeff (Alejandra) Shannon of San Diego, CA; step daughters Stacy (Dan) Larsen, Council Bluffs, Melissa Larsen, Underwood, Sarah (James) Larsen, Omaha, grandchildren, Serina and Aidan Shannon, Des Moines, IA; Alexa and Diego Shannon, San Diego, Brittany (Kenny), Dylan and Jordan, great-grandchildren Kaylee and Karter, nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Thursday 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 20, 2020.
