David Head, 72, was born in Council Bluffs to Robert and Dorothy Head. He passed away October 16th 2020 in Omaha. David lived his entire life in Council Bluffs except for a brief stay in Seattle, Washington. David was preceded in death by his father Robert and his mother Dorothy. He is survived by his brother Keith and wife Diane of Loxley, Alabama and Wayne of Council Bluffs. Also survived by nephew Keith A. Head, wife Shelby, and great niece Lauren of Sydney, Australia. He is also survived by nephew Robert Head of Tuttle, Oklahoma and great niece Julianna of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, great nephew Aydan Head of Holiday, Florida, his dear friend Patty of Omaha, aunt Mary Ann of Avoca Iowa and many cousins. Funeral services Thursday 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery, with his parents.