Jack C. Perkins, age 91 of Council Bluffs, passed away on October 10, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Home. He was born on August 31, 1929 in Council Bluffs to the late Carroll and Mildred (Chapin) Perkins. Jack served his country in the US Navy. Jack married Delores Ahrenholtz on September 12, 1952. He worked as an Electronic Technician for AT&T for 32 years retiring in 1988. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Ann Ahrenholtz Perkins in 2018; brother, Billy Joe Perkins; granddaughter, Susan LeBaugh; and brothers-in-law, Harry Sievers, and Robert Myers. Jack is survived by two daughters: Denise and Bob LeBaugh, and Sonja and Rick Myers; 2 sons: Terry and Ione Perkins, and Jim and Debby Perkins; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters: Gilda and Jack Otte, Patricia Sievers, and Sharon and Blaine Stevenson; nieces; nephews; and other relatives. Visitation with family will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Private family funeral. Memorials to The Center, or Broadway Methodist Church.